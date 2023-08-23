Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce announces new board members

Photo: Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce Cindy Piva, the new president for the Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce board of directors.

The Kamloops and District Chamber of Commerce has announced multiple changes to its board of directors.

In a news release, the chamber said Tim Shoults, previous board president, is relocating and Cindy Piva, a local entrepreneur, will be taking his place.

Piva is a business strategist who currently works at Thrive Business Strategies.

In a statement, Piva said she is "honoured and excited" to take on the role.

"Building on the strong foundation laid by my predecessor, Tim Shoults, I am committed to advancing the interests of our diverse business community," Piva said.

“Together with our dedicated board members, passionate staff, and engaged stakeholders, I am confident that we can continue to foster an environment where businesses thrive, collaboration flourishes, and the Kamloops region prospers."

Two new board members are also being welcomed by the chamber.

Korah DeWalt-Gagon, who works in the mining industry, and Shannon Mitchell, who is the general manager for Castanet Kamloops, are joining the board.

“[Mitchell’s] insights into effective communication and community relations will undoubtedly contribute to the chamber’s efforts to connect businesses with the public,” the chamber said in a statement.

“DeWalt-Gagnon's expertise will play a role in shaping the chamber’s initiatives with respect to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility.”