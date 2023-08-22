City of Kamloops seeking participants for active transportation engagement group

Photo: Pexels / Charlotte May

The City of Kamloops is looking for residents who are interested in serving on a newly struck active transportation engagement group.

In a news release, the city said it is looking for people who are innovative and collaborative, who have experience in a field related to active transportation and a track record of commitment to the community.

“The engagement group supports the work of the city’s Transportation Master Plan, a guide for the planning, design, development and long-term maintenance of transportation facilities and infrastructure,” the city said in a statement.

The city said its engagement groups usually meet at least four times per year. The groups include city staff, interested and impacted parties and members of the public.

According to the city, the active transportation group might meet more regularly during its first year in order to conduct a comprehensive review and update of the Transportation Master Plan.

The engagement group has openings for a minimum of three members of the public for two-year voluntary terms.

Applications are being accepted until Friday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m.

Interested applicants are asked to submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected].

More information can be found on the City of Kamloops website.