Kamloops Pride kicks off fifth annual Pride Week with speeches from local leaders

Kamloops Pride started its fifth annual Pride Week on Monday with a series of speeches from local leaders about the importance of the event.

Organizers said this upcoming week will bring lots of events suitable for everyone, including a youth dance, a drag story time and the parade and festival finale on Sunday.

Local leaders from Tk'emlups te Secwepemc, Kamloops city council and the provincial government were in attendance at the downtown Kamloops library for the launch event.

“The most beautiful messaging is ‘love is love’,” said Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Coun. Joshua Gottfriedsen.

“To really embrace our differences and move forward together, that’s the most beautiful part of this week for me.”

Peter Milobar, Kamloops-North Thompson MLA, represented himself and Todd Stone, Kamloops-South Thompson MLA, at the kick-off event. He spoke about how the Pride Parade has spread awareness about LGBTQ2S+ issues.

“The amount of awareness that has built over the years since Pride has started in Kamloops…really does help our broader community,” said Milobar.

Multiple city councillors were in attendance sporting pride t-shirts, including Katie Neustaeter, Mike O’Reilly, Margot Middleton, Kelly Hall, Nancy Bepple, Dale Bass and Bill Sarai.

“I can assure you that this council will stand up for you, with you, and we are looking forward to walking with you this Sunday in the parade,” Bill Sarai said.

“When we see the rainbow it shows that we are not one to judge who we love, it is up to each individual.”

Alyssa Christianson, president of Kamloops Pride, closed off the speeches with a thank you to the sponsors and to the people who have participated over the past years.

“We hope that this week we can offer some spaces for community connection, some moments of happiness for everyone in this time of hardship for many,” Christianson said.

A full schedule of events of Pride Week can be found on the Kamloops Pride website.