Kamloops Pride cancels drag show amid B.C. Interior travel restrictions

Photo: Castanet The Kamloops Pride Parade in August 2022.

Kamloops Pride has announced that a drag show scheduled for this year's Pride Week will be cancelled amid travel restrictions to wildfire zones in the central B.C. Interior.

Pride week kicks off on Monday, Aug. 21 and will run until Sunday, Aug. 27.

In a social media post, Kamloops Pride said organizers would have to cancel and reschedule their drag show, as their performers are not from the Kamloops area.

The show was originally planned for Aug. 24 at the Blue Grotto, but has now been postponed until further notice.

Kamloops Pride said the majority of events planned this week centre around local artists and performers, so other Pride Week plans can continue.

Kamloops Pride urges anyone planning on travelling for the parade to follow travel restrictions.

The parade and festival will continue as scheduled, unless the air quality health index reaches 10, which it has on Monday. This caused the Pride Kickoff to be held inside, instead of at Riverside Park on Monday morning.

If the parade or festival is cancelled, it will be announced on Aug. 27 at 8 a.m.