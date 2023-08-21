Police investigating North Shore collision which claimed motorcyclist's life

Photo: Kristen Holliday A City of Kamloops Community Services truck blocked off Richmond Avenue at Seventh Street on the North Shore as police responded to a fatal accident on Saturday night.

Kamloops RCMP said officers are investigating a vehicle collision on Saturday that claimed the life of one person.

In a news release, RCMP said an off-duty police officer travelling northbound on Eighth Street saw a collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of Richmond Avenue. The crash happened about 9:45 p.m.

According to police, a retired paramedic was also present and attended to the motorcyclist, who died shortly afterwards.

The driver of the truck was located nearby and did not appear to have any serious injuries. The driver was cooperative with the investigation, Mounties said.

Traffic was diverted as emergency responders attended.

“Frontline officers, the Kamloops RCMP Traffic Unit, and a collision reconstructionist have been involved in the investigation, which is well underway and progressing,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the collision is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000.