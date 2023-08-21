Environment Canada says that heavy smoke is expected to stay in the Kamloops region throughout the week

Photo: Josh Dawson Heavy smoke seen in Riverside Park on August 21.

Smoky skies from surrounding wildfires are expected to stay throughout the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada.

Over the past week, the Bush Creek East wildfire has seen immense growth, and along with the Rossmoore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops, has caused a thick presence of smoke to cover the region.

According to the Environment British Columbia website, the air quality health index in Kamloops is at 10+, which indicates a very high health risk. However, this number is expected to drop to 6 on Tuesday.

"Over the next few days, we are expecting a bit of an unsettled weather pattern to come over the southern Interior, including the Kamloops region, that may give a little bit more mixing in the atmosphere, which might help kind of disperse the smoke a bit," said Environment Canada's Alyssa Charbonneau.

Charbonneau added while there may be improvement over the next couple days, it is difficult to see how much it will improve as wildfire smoke is often unpredictable.

"Until the fires are out or much more under control, you're going to continue to see episodes of smoke, and maybe even heavy smoke in the Kamloops area," she said.

A smoky skies bulletin has been published for B.C. and includes areas surrounding Kamloops. The bulletin states that the smoke is expected to stay over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Environment B.C. recommends that people avoid strenuous activities outside, and those who are at-risk be extremely cautious and reduce their time spent outside.

More information about how wildfire smoke affects air quality can be found on the British Columbia government website.