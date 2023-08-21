Easterly winds bring smoke to Kamloops, increase wildfire behaviour

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops earlier this month.

The BC Wildfire Service says there is potential for extreme fire behaviour at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire on Monday due to easterly winds over the area.

The 7,853-hectare wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits.

Forrest Tower, BCWS fire information officer, said Monday is likely to be an active day for crews responding to Rossmoore with smoke billowing from the east and restricting aerial operations.

“All the smoke is being blown from the east over Kamloops. So all that smoke that was kind of sitting in the Adams Lake and Shuswap area is now also being blown over,” Tower said.

“Today will probably be another active day — really limited in our ability to do aerial operations.”

Sustained easterly winds are expected to reach 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Two to three millimetres of precipitation are predicted for the evening.

“Not enough to have a long term impact, but it will at least, if we do see rain, it could give us a couple of days of very low fire behaviour,” Tower said.

Structure protection is continuing along the fire’s east flank. BCWS said crews are engaging with local ranchers as preparations and planning is underway for ignitions along the eastern flank, south of Long Lake Road.

Mop up patrols are ongoing along the entire northern section of the fire.

There are 129 wildland firefighters and 39 pieces of heavy equipment working on the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire.

Currently, 17 helicopters are assigned to the Adams Complex, including the Bush Creek East wildfire.