City of Kamloops to sponsor, participate in upcoming Pride Parade

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops said it will be sponsoring and marching in the Kamloops Pride Parade this year — the city’s first official time participating in the event.

The Kamloops Pride Parade is an annual event put on by Kamloops Pride, and will take place on Sunday, Aug. 27. The city will be having an official delegation march in the parade.

“We are striving to walk-the-talk — not only in the parade, but every day, in all the programs and services we offer,” said Tymmarah Mackie, the city’s equity, diversity, and inclusion coordinator, in a statement.

“All Kamloops residents have a right to feel safe and accepted in our community, and we acknowledge that our 2SLGBTQPIA+ residents face barriers to full engagement in City life that may be reduced with meaningful action.”

City facilities were recently certified as safe locations for people within the 2SLGBTQPIA+ community under the BC RCMP and Kamloops Pride Society's Safe Places pilot program.

This program aims to help 2SLGBTQPIA+ members easily identify and access inclusive places where they can access support when facing bullying or harassment. Over 130 city staff had to be trained and educated in order to receive this certification.

Along with sponsoring the parade, the city has set up other events in the coming months.

In October, there will be a set of free Pride swim events at Westsyde Pool. The goal is to create an environment where people are able to have fun in a space that may not typically feel inviting for those who don’t conform to gender norms.

The City is also teaming up with police to host an Pride Week open house on Aug. 23. This will allow community members to learn about city programs and initiatives that are meant to build inclusivity and create safe spaces.

The event will be held on the front lawn of city hall between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

More information about the city's Pride events can be found on the City of Kamloops website.