Photo: Josh Dawson

Damage to a North Shore residence can be seen on Monday morning following a late night house fire.

Pictures posted on social media of the blaze show flames billowing from the home and a van in the driveway.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene on Linden Avenue after 12:30 a.m.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to KFR for more information on the fire.