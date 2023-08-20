Kamloops ESS centre welcomes hundreds of fire evacuees at McArthur Island

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The City of Kamloops says volunteers have stepped up to help hundreds of evacuees impacted by B.C. Interior wildfires at an Emergency Support Services Reception Centre set up on McArthur Island.

Greg Wightman, the city’s emergency operations centre director, said the reception centre has seen over 500 families arrive since it opened in the McArthur Sport and Event Centre on Aug. 17.

“Emergency Support Services is a provincial program that provides assistance to folks in need during emergencies, and there's criteria that needs to be met,” said Wightman.

“The ESS is truly for those folks that don't have any other options for accommodation. And they provided accommodation, whether that be in a hotel, or potentially in group lodging that we have at McArthur Island, and that's really just to help people through in a time of need.”

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said evacuees who require shelter, food or incidentals can visit a reception centre, but should expect a delay in the process due to the high volume of evacuees.

To speed up the process, evacuees can register online, and can download and activate the BC Services Card app to receive supports via eTransfer.

Only those who have a primary residence in an area under an evacuation order are qualified for EOC support.

Wightman said volunteers at McArthur Island remain “extremely busy” processing the evacuees that are arriving.

For those who want to help, Wightman said the best thing to do at this time is to reach out to community associations to make donations.

“We can't take any volunteers down at MacArthur Island, there's training and certifications that are required,” said Wightman.

The city is asking residents to not bring donations to the centre, as volunteers don’t have the capacity to manage or disperse donations at the location.