Kamloops forecast to see smoke and cloudy skies over coming week.

Madison Reeve

Kamloops is forecast to see moderate temperatures and a chance of rain early in the week, according to Environment Canada.

Cloudy skies are predicted for much of the week, with smoke from nearby wildfires expected to blow in from the south.

Monday will see widespread smoke as wind becoming southeast blows 20 km/h in the morning. A daytime high of 31 C is expected. Monday night will see a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C with continued smoky skies.

Tuesday is predicted to see a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day, with a high of 27 C. Cloudy skies will continue into the night as temperatures dip to a low of 15 C.

Clouds are forecast for Wednesday, accompanied by a high of 25 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Cloudy periods will remain overnight with a low of 13 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a daytime high of 27 C. More cloudy periods are expected overnight as temperatures drop to a low of 15 C.

Temperatures will reach high of 28 C throughout the day, as a mix of sun and cloud continues. Friday night is predicted to see a low of 15 C as cloudy periods continue.

A mix of sun and cloud is forecast to continue into the weekend, with daytime highs up to 27 C.