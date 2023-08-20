Rossmoore Lake blaze sees growth on southwest flank

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire burning south of Kamloops saw increased activity on the fire’s southwest flank, leading to an unknown amount of growth.

The 7,853-hectare wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said he doesn’t expect to receive an operational update until later in the day, but is aware of increased activity on the blaze.

“It was quite active on the southwest corner and there is growth there, but I do not know how much growth or where it currently is,” said Tower.

According to BCWS, crews are continuing to mop up and monitor for hot spots as structure protection and guard construction continues on the fire’s east flank.

While lighter winds and lower temperatures are expected today, BCWS said fire behaviour is still expected to be quite active through the region due to relative humidity values.

Currently, there are 177 firefighters and 39 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the blaze. Over a dozen helicopters are assigned to the Adams Complex, including the Bush Creek East fire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 48 properties in Electoral Area J and Electoral Area M. More than 300 properties in Electoral Area J, L and M are under evacuation alert.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake fire and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.