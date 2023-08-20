Rossmoore Lake blaze sees growth at southeast flank on Sunday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

UPDATE: 10:16 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the 7,850-hectare Rossmoore Lake wildfire saw some growth to the southeast on Sunday, while the blaze continues to challenge suppression efforts to the southwest.

The fire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits. According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, about 50 properties are under evacuation order, while over 300 more are on evacuation alert.

“There was fire growth across the pipeline in the southeast,” BCWS said in an update on Sunday night.

BCWS said the fire is now burning adjacent to Kullagh Lake — just northwest of Stump Lake and Highway 5A.

“Heavy equipment is establishing a guard along this fire growth."

According to the wildfire service, an ignition line is being planned in coordination with local ranchers. The ignition will happen in the southeast when conditions permit.

The southwest corner of the fire is also challenging crews.

“Additional growth is expected,” BCWS said.

“Heavy equipment is reinforcing the power line to the southwest of the fire as a contingency line.”

ORIGINAL: 12 p.m.

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire burning south of Kamloops saw increased activity on the fire’s southwest flank, leading to an unknown amount of growth.

The 7,853-hectare wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said he doesn’t expect to receive an operational update until later in the day, but is aware of increased activity on the blaze.

“It was quite active on the southwest corner and there is growth there, but I do not know how much growth or where it currently is,” said Tower.

According to BCWS, crews are continuing to mop up and monitor for hot spots as structure protection and guard construction continues on the fire’s east flank.

While lighter winds and lower temperatures are expected today, BCWS said fire behaviour is still expected to be quite active through the region due to relative humidity values.

Currently, there are 177 firefighters and 39 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the blaze. Over a dozen helicopters are assigned to the Adams Complex, including the Bush Creek East fire.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 48 properties in Electoral Area J and Electoral Area M. More than 300 properties in Electoral Area J, L and M are under evacuation alert.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake fire and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.