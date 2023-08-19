City of Kamloops activates EOC to support neighbouring communities hit by wildfires

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The City of Kamloops has reopened its Emergency Operations Centre to provide support to neighbouring communities impacted by wildfires.

In a statement, the city said an evacuee reception centre and group lodging space has been set up at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

“The City of Kamloops has also established a camp for BC Wildfire Service crews on McArthur Island,” the statement said.

“The city’s EOC will remain active throughout the weekend.”

According to the city, Kamloops Fire Rescue is also assisting BC Wildfire Service, deploying structure protection units to fires in the Kelowna area, as well as the Bush Creek and Lower East Adams Lake wildfires which are impacting North Shuswap.

“Kamloops Fire Rescue has sufficient resources within the city to provide effective fire suppression service to our community,” the city statement said.

The City of Kamloops noted there is no current threat to the city from fires in the region, but encouraged residents to remain vigilant, follow BC Wildfire Service for the latest information and take time to prepare for wildfires.