Helicopter, ground crews tackle 17-hectare wildfire on Hwy 5 south of Louis Creek

Helicopters and BC Wildfire Service crews have been assigned to tackle a wildfire burning south of Louis Creek.

The Oliver Creek wildfire is burning on the east side of the Yellowhead Highway, and is very visible to drivers.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire, which was discovered on Thursday night, is estimated to be 17.5 hectares in size.

Shaelee Stearns, BCWS fire information officer, said helicopters were bucketing the fire on Saturday, and about 13 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by lightning.