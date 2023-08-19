BCWS reports 'no considerable growth' for Rossmoore fire despite Friday winds

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service says there has been "no considerable growth" for the 7,853-hectare Rossmoore Lake wildfire despite windy conditions on Friday.

The wildfire is burning between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A, about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits.

“Ground crews and aerial resources were able to continue to contain and action this wildfire despite incredibly challenging and windy conditions yesterday,” BCWS said in an update to its website, posted Saturday morning.

“There was no considerable growth on this fire, with the exception of the fir stands on the southeast flank of the fire.”

BCWS said crews will be on scene Saturday continuing with mop up and containment objectives while monitoring for hot spots and new ignitions following Friday winds.

The wildfire agency said Saturday is expected to bring lighter winds and “a more stable air mass” over the wildfire.

Cooler temperatures were recorded over Friday night, which BCWS said help to support firefighting efforts.

As of Saturday, there are 178 firefighters assigned to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, along with 25 structure protection personnel and 32 pieces of heavy equipment. More than a dozen helicopters have been assigned to the Adams Lake complex, which includes the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfires.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation order for 48 properties in Electoral Area J and Electoral Area M. More than 300 properties in Electoral Area J, L and M are under evacuation alert.

More information on evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the TNRD website.