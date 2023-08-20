Wife of man who died in ammonia leak says she's been stonewalled by police, other officials

Photo: Castanet Police on scene at an ammonia leak last year in the Mount Paul Industrial Park in which one worker was killed.

The wife of a man who died last year in an ammonia leak at a business in the Mount Paul Industrial Park is suing police and the BC Coroners Service in an attempt to get information about the incident that killed her husband.

In a petition filed in B.C. Supreme Court, Tania Lorena Smith said she’s been stonewalled by Mounties, coroners, Technical Safety BC and Arctic Glacier, the business at which her husband died.

Blair Duane Smith died in an ammonia leak on May 26, 2022. Technical Safety BC released a report in January blaming a communication breakdown for the deadly incident.

In her petition, Smith said she is seeking information about her husband’s death to prepare a civil suit. She said police and coroners told her they cannot comment because the investigation is ongoing, and she said Technical Safety BC has not replied to her freedom of information requests.

Arctic Glacier, she alleges, has also refused to turn over any information.

“The petitioner intends to file a notice of civil claim in the Supreme Court of British Columbia for damages arising from the incident,” the petition states.

“The Limitation Act places limitations on the time allowed for bringing an action in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.”

Claimants typically have two years from the date of an incident to file a claim.