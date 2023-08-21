Three months for burglar who removed hinges to steal trailer from locked compound

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops burglar who broke into a locked compound to steal a valuable trailer full of tools has been ordered to spend three months in jail.

David Murray Charles Reeves, 53, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of break and enter.

Court heard Reeves and a co-accused broke into a secure compound on Iron Mask Road on Nov. 23, 2022, by removing the hinges of the locked gate.

“Once they did that, they hooked up this trailer that was valued at about $15,000 and also had a number of valuable tools inside of it,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

Reeves and his co-accused did not know someone else was present. The bystander watched the theft and called police, who arrested the pair a short distance away.

“This did involve some degree of sophistication and planning,” Goulet said. “It wasn’t an offence of opportunity.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips went along with a joint submission for a 90-day jail sentence. Reeves will be allowed to serve his sentence on weekends starting next month so that he can continue to care for his ailing spouse during the week.

Once his jail term is complete, Reeves will spend a year on probation with conditions prohibiting him from possessing break-in tools or being in a vehicle without the owner’s consent.