Judge grants adjournment so attacker facing prison sentence can undergo surgery

A Kamloops man facing a significant jail sentence has had his sentencing delayed again, this time to allow him to undergo surgery before going behind bars.

Jesse Shane Coueffin, 28, is awaiting sentencing on charges of aggravated assault and break and enter. He was convicted last year following a trial in Kamloops provincial court. His sentencing has been delayed once before.

Coueffin was convicted for his part in a Jan. 24, 2021, ambush attack on a man who thought he was going to be hanging out with a woman. The victim suffered knife wounds to his face.

Coueffin and defence lawyer John Gustafson were in court on Thursday asking for another adjournment. Gustafson said Coueffin requires surgery to repair a broken bolt in his leg, which was installed by doctors following a serious motorcycle crash.

Gustafson acknowledged Coueffin is “looking at a considerable period of incarceration."

Crown prosecutor Leah Winters opposed the application, but Kamloops provincial court Judge Ray Phillips granted the adjournment.

“I will grant you one further adjournment,” he said. "But there will be no further adjournments of this sentencing — this will be the last one.”

Lawyers will return to court next week to set a date for sentencing.

Justine Marie Hunt, Coueffin’s co-accused, was sentenced in February to 18 months of probation for convictions of possession of a weapon and break and enter.