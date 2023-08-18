KFR crews preparing for potential fire in city limits amid 'extreme' conditions

Photo: Mya Toews Kamloops Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ryan Cail at a press conference on August 18.

Kamloops Fire Rescue officials say firefighters are preparing for how to deal with a potential fire in city limits amid some of the most extreme conditions they've ever seen.

KFR held a press conference Friday about the fire conditions within the Kamloops area and how they are hoping to respond to the extreme weather.

“The conditions we are experiencing right now are extreme to say the least,” said Ryan Cail, KFR deputy chief.

Cail said the combination of the hot and dry weather with the wind is worsening the conditions.

“We’re very concerned,” he said.

“I think everybody can see the volatile situation that we are in out there. Not only is it hot and dry but the winds exacerbate the situation. ... It’s the worst we’ve seen in a really long time.”

Despite the concerns about the weather, Cail is confident that they will be able to support BC Wildfire Service’s fire suppression efforts with the crews and apparatuses they have available.

However, if KFR needs to send out resources to work with BCWS, Cail said they will be ‘stretched thin.’

“Our biggest threat now is going to be the next fire within the city that we are preparing for,” he said.

“This weekend is going to create a whole interesting situation that we’re just getting prepared for. ... We’re confident that our crews are ready to handle the situation as it comes.”

KFR recently supported BCWS fighting the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, and Cail said he is happy with the progress that was made.

KFR received a call from BCWS on Thursday morning saying they needed to be prepared to receive an order to send resources to West Kelowna if the situation there worsened. It did, and KFR sent one engine and four firefighters to assist in fighting the McDougall Creek wildfire.