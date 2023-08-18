Crews expect Rossmoore Lake wildfire to move south when winds shift

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops.

A 7,800-hectare wildfire burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops is spotting to the north, according to the BC Wildfire Service, but it’s expected to grow to the south when winds shift later in the day.

In a Friday morning update, the BCWS said the Rossmoore Lake wildfire will likely grow to the south, but crews are presently fighting spot fires to the northeast.

“Two spot fires have been detected in the northeast corner,” the update read. “Crews are working to suppress fires in this area.”

The blaze is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

“There has been growth along the southeast area of the fire, in the dense fir stand,” the update said. “Fire behaviour is diminishing when the fire reaches grassland. All growth has been south of Long Lake Road and Harlequin Lake.”

Winds are expected to begin blowing from the north later in the day on Friday, which is expected to drive the fire further to the south.

Castanet Kamloops is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake fire and this story will be updated when more information becomes known.