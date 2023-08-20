New addition at the Blue River Trail Network bridges gap in North Thompson

Photo: TNRD The grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Blue River Pedestrian Suspension Bridge on August 17.

A new suspension bridge is celebrating its first year of operation at the Blue River Trail Network that provides users with easy access to both sides of the river.

On Thursday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, Government of Canada, Province of B.C., Trans Mountain and Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing held a grand opening to celebrate the completion of the bridge and its first year of operation.

The pedestrian bridge was fully finished in December of 2022 and rejoined the trails after the previous structure was washed away around 40 years ago. It was deemed a top priority in the Blue River Trails and Active Transportation Plan that was completed in July of 2021.

“We are fortunate in Blue River to have so many outdoor opportunities right at the doorsteps in this small town. With the pedestrian suspension bridge and an ongoing project to establish trail signage and infrastructure, the Blue River Trail Network continues to grow as a destination for people seeking many outdoor activities,” said Lee Onslow, Electoral Area B director, in a statement.

“The community also appreciates the funding partners that have helped make the pedestrian suspension bridge possible, through the Canada Community Building Fund and generous contributions by Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing and Trans Mountain.”