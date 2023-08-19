Comedy event with comedian Big Daddy Tazz aims to raise money for mental health awareness

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

A comedy night will take place next month to raise money for mental health awareness and support in the Kamloops area.

Train Wreck Comedy Cares is hosting the event with comedian Big Daddy Tazz at the Paramount Theatre on Sept. 21.

Tazz, widely known as the Bipolar Buddha, has been open about his journey with mental health through comedy. Train Wreck Comedy said that Tazz embraced his identity as manic-depressive, attention-deficit, socially anxious dyslexic and now deems himself a “mental health champion.”

Tazz also recently won the John Candy Award for his contributions to comedy and mental health advocacy.

"If laughter's the cure, this show is the doctor's orders," said Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy, in a press release.

"Big Daddy Tazz is the comic remedy you've been waiting for — guaranteed laughs from start to cure-all finish!"

A limited number of early bird tickets are available on the Train Wreck Comedy website.