City of Kamloops again closing nature parks, trails due to extreme fire danger

Photo: Castanet Peterson Creek Park

The City of Kamloops is once again closing nature parks and trails due to extreme wildfire danger.

The closure, an order of Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc, will take effect at 4 p.m. on Friday.

All nature parks and nature trails, including Kamloops Bike Ranch, will be closed to bike, pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

“Parks crews are in the process of installing closure signs and will continue to do so over the next few days,” the city said in a news release announcing the move.

“Crews will also be monitoring city parks to ensure residents and visitors are abiding by closures, and community services officers may issue fines for violations.”

The city is also closing the Barnhartvale landfill and yard waste depot until further notice.

Nature parks were closed on Aug. 4 due to extreme fire danger. They reopened on Aug. 11.