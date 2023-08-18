Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries following North Kamloops shooting, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in North Kamloops, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to an area on Brentwood Avenue just after 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired and a person screaming.

“Officers arrived on scene where a man in his 30s was located suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The investigation is still in its infancy and a visible police presence remains in the area while officers secure the scene, canvass the neighbourhood and collect evidence that may be related.”

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Evelyn said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has security or dash-camera footage from the area and anyone who saw or heard what happened.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.