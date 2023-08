Photo: BCWS

A new spot fire was reported overnight north of Kamloops.

The Oliver Creek fire is burning south of Barriere and Louis Creek.

It is currently spot sized at 0.009 of a hectare and is uncontrolled.

The fire was discovered about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and is burning west of two major fires on either side of Adams Lake.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available.