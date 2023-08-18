Hundreds of Lytton properties on evacuation alert due to fire burning near Boston Bar

Photo: TNRD This map shows the Village of Lytton under evacuation alert on Friday morning.

More than 200 addresses in the Village of Lytton are under evacuation alert on Friday morning due to a wildfire burning south of the community.

The 2,000-hectare Kookipi Creek wildfire is burning between Lytton and Boston Bar, west of Highway 1. The blaze closed the highway on Thursday evening.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Thursday issued an evacuation order for 29 properties south of Lytton. Late Thursday night, an alert was issued for the village itself.

Lytton was devastated by wildfire on June 30, 2021.

