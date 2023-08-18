Fast-moving Kookipi Creek wildfire threatening homes, has Highway 1 closed

Photo: TNRD This map shows the Village of Lytton under evacuation alert on Friday morning.

UPDATE: 10:34 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed south of Lytton on Friday morning due to a fast-moving wildfire.

The 2,000-hectare Kookipi Creek fire is burning in the Nahatlatch Lake area west of Highway 1 between Lytton and Boston Bar.

Properties in Kanaka Bar and Skuppah south of Lytton are under evacuation order. The Village of Lytton was placed on evacuation alert late Thursday night.

The highway closed on Thursday evening. The next update is expected at 2 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Castanet is monitoring the Kookipi Creek fire and this story will be updated as more information becomes known.

ORIGINAL STORY: 12:29 a.m.

More than 200 addresses in the Village of Lytton are under evacuation alert on Friday morning due to a wildfire burning south of the community.

The 2,000-hectare Kookipi Creek wildfire is burning between Lytton and Boston Bar, west of Highway 1. The blaze closed the highway on Thursday evening.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District on Thursday issued an evacuation order for 29 properties south of Lytton. Late Thursday night, an alert was issued for the village itself.

Lytton was devastated by wildfire on June 30, 2021.

For more information on the Friday alert, click here.