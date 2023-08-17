Evacuation order issued due to Kookipi Creek wildfire

Photo: TNRD Map of areas to be evacuated

UPDATE 9:43 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District due to the Kookipi Creek wildfire burning between Lytton and Boston Bar.

The order is effective as of 9:00 p.m. for about 29 properties in Electoral Area ‘I’ as shown on TNRD’s map.

Anyone in the area must leave immediately. People are told to try to make arrangements to stay with family or friends, take pets in kennels or on leash, and take critical items if possible.

Self-register for emergency support services through the Evacuee Registration & Assistance tool and report to the reception centre at 1655 Island Pkwy, Kamloops BC.

ORIGINAL 9:24 p.m.

A wildfire between Lytton and Boston Bar has closed Highway 1.

BC Wildfire Services says the Kookipi Creek wildfire has pushed further east due to the elevated winds and hot and dry conditions.

The fire has crossed the Fraser River and highway 1, closing the road in both directions.

According to DriveBC the wildfire is between Spuzzum Creek Road and Main Street (in Lytton) for 67.6 kilometres.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District says tactical evacuations are ongoing and formal evacuation orders are imminent.

“Do not attempt travel to this area,” said the TNRD in a post to Twitter.

The wildfire is still estimated at 485.62 hectares in size on the BCWS website, but that number is expected to have changed.