Police seek suspect after employee spat on at Valleyview business

Photo: RCMP Do you recognize this man? If so, police want to hear from you.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them identify a man accused in a spitting assault in Valleyview.

According to police, officers were called to a business in the 2100-block of the Trans-Canada Highway just after 4:30 p.m. on July 30 for a report of an assault.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the suspect is alleged to have spat at the employee.

“Since the report was received, police have secured an image of the suspect and are hopeful someone will recognize him to help further the investigation,” she said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years of age, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 130 pounds. He has blond hair and was wearing a dark shirt with cut-off shorts.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.