Ministry confirms emergency riprap will remain in place near Noble Creek intake

B.C.'s Ministry of Forests says riprap installed on an emergency basis near the Noble Creek Irrigation System will remain in place to protect the shore from further erosion damage.

The Noble Creek area was placed under a local state of Emergency during the spring freshet so that erosion protection riprap could be placed along the shore.

About 23 metres of North Thompson riverbank upstream from the system’s intake was lost due to erosion, threatening the intake and the pump system.

City officials said on Tuesday that they didn’t know if the province would allow protective emergency works to remain. On Thursday, Forestry Minister Bruce Ralston said it will stay.

“The province has committed to place the riprap in the way that's been discussed with the City of Kamloops, so I think that issue is resolved,” Ralston said.

“These are issues that we're working through and people of goodwill will resolve them and that's, I think, what we have — two willing partners who will solve this issue.”

The city has said there’s no guarantee erosion protection will be effective next spring, and it will require the city to assume liability of potential failure — including damage to the environment and to downstream property owners.

City Council voted earlier this year to decommission the Noble Creek irrigation System following the end of irrigation season in September.

Users of the system packed into council chambers last Tuesday, imposing council and city staff to keep the water running for a little bit longer while they find alternative sources of water for their farms.

Council decided that the system will still be commissioned, but passed numerous motions to ease the transition and improve communication between the system’s users and the city.