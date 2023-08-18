Time served, probation for man who exposed himself outside Sahali apartment building

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who exposed himself while banging on a door at a Sahali apartment building has been sentenced to time served and a year of probation.

Matthew Philip Graham, 32, was charged with committing an indecent act in a public place following an incident last year. He pleaded guilty on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to the lesser included offence of mischief.

Court heard police were called to 1810 Summit Dr. on March 19, 2022, for a report of a disturbance.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Graham was mostly naked and exposing his genitals while causing the ruckus.

Mounties arrested Graham nearby a short time later.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong went along with a joint submission for 40 days time served and one year of probation, with a term requiring he have no contact with the complainant.