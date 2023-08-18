Kamloops Film Society to celebrate 50th anniversary next month

The Kamloops Film Society will be kicking off its 50th anniversary next month, and society board members say its legacy is a testament to the need for good films in Kamloops.

Thomas Friedman, chair of the KFS board of directors, said operating the Paramount Theatre allows the society to bring movies outside the mainstream to the forefront.

“The idea was that we would save an arts and culture experience for people living in this community,” said Friedman.

“I think what we contribute is an art form that is really in the mainstream. But we're bringing examples of that art form that, as I say, really challenge people.”

Friedman said the society’s mission has always been to challenge its patrons with films that address the “bigger picture.”

“Our mission, really, from day one, was to show films that entertained and really inspired people to think and consider and to take them out of themselves,” said Friedman.

“I think that's one of the things that film does for me — It takes me out of myself and allows me to see life from a different perspective.”

Friedman said the society doesn’t know the exact date of the anniversary, but are planning on kicking off their 50th year in September.

The society previously held a members free screening of George Lucas’ American Graffiti at the Paramount on Aug. 11 as part of the 50th anniversary.

Brian Mitchell, special advisor to KFS, said he joined the society in 1975, two years after its inception in 1973 when it was called the Cariboo College Film Society.

The society has screened movies at various locations since its creation, beginning at the Cariboo College campus cafeteria, and moving to locations including the North Hills Theatre and the old Odeon Cineplex Theatre before being offered the Paramount Theatre.

The Paramount was purchased in 2019 by The Kelson Group in 2019, which leases the venue to the society, which operates the theatre.

“For me, I mean, I'm just absolutely sold on a community experience and on a big screen, there’s just nothing like it” said Mitchell.

“I think we have a duty almost to this place to make it work, and have it continue and grow into the future, and I hope it does.”

Mitchell said he thinks it’s important to keep providing communal experiences at the Paramount, especially as the advent of streaming has brought film outside the cinema.

“I hope we never lose that experience of big screen cinema. It'd be a terrible shame if we all were reduced to sitting at home just watching it on our screens,” said Mitchell.

“I hope we can bring in enough good films that our people will come and we can continue what we've done for these past 50 years.”