More properties placed on evacuation alert due to Rossmoore Lake wildfire

Photo: David Heyman

An evacuation alert has been revised to include nine additional properties near the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, which is burning south of Kamloops.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued the alert Thursday morning, effective at 9 a.m.

The alert is now in effect for the following properties:

7745 Hwy 5A

8745 Kullagh Lake Rd

8749 Kullagh Lake Rd

8765 Kullagh Lake Rd

8805 Kullagh Lake Rd

10055 Kamloops-Merritt Hwy 5A

10065 Kamloops-Merritt Hwy 5A

11365 Kamloops-Merritt Hwy 5A

11425 Kamloops-Merritt Hwy 5A

The revised area brings the total number of properties on alert to 352 in the Electoral Areas J and L.

The 7,249-hectare blaze is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. It was discovered on July 21 in the Lac Le Jeune area.

The BC Wildfire Service said light winds will get stronger throughout the day, peaking during peak burning times in the heat of the day.

Winds are expected to reach up to 25 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h, which is expected to increase fire activity on the southern flank.

A cold front passing overnight is forecast to shift from southwest to northwest, with 20 km/h winds gusting up to 40 km/h, and will remain high overnight and throughout Friday.

The wildfire has 178 firefighters, 32 pieces of heavy equipment and 25 structure protection personnel assigned to it. There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Castanet is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire and will update this story if more information becomes available.