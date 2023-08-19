Fundraising event looking to raise thousands for Stand with Ukraine scholarship

Photo: Pixabay

Fundraiser organizers are looking to raise thousands of dollars for a scholarship fund for students who show a commitment to contributing to the arts, social development, economic growth and the rebuilding of Ukraine.

The fundraising event will take place Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Hills of Peace Lutheran Church, and is looking to create a $25,000 endowment fund called the Stand with Ukraine scholarship.

Organizer Oleksandr Sasha Kondrashov said the event will include a silent auction, a bake and craft sale and a pierogi-making workshop.

Kondrashov said funds raised through the event will directly support Thompson Rivers University students who aim to honour Ukraine’s heritage and culture while developing skills to contribute to its rebuilding.

The event is still looking for item donations to be features in the silent auction, bake and craft sale.

Kondrashov said 10 per cent of the target funds were raised in April, and are looking to continue to raise funds for the the Stand with Ukraine scholarship on Saturday.

