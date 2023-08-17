Police recover high-end bike following power outage burglary

Photo: RCMP

Police say an arrest was made Wednesday morning after patrols led to the recovery of a high-end bike reported stolen on Wednesday.

Three bikes are allegedly taken during a break-in on the 1000-block of Victoria Street the night of Aug. 15.

“A power outage had occurred that night, which may have impacted the business’s security system, particularly surrounding the initial glass break believed to have occurred around 10 p.m.,” said Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.

“Around 1:06 a.m., when two people entered the store and left with two bikes, a property representative quickly called police. Officers promptly arrived on scene, but were unable to locate the suspects, who had left westbound on Victoria Street.”

Following the theft, descriptions of the stolen bikes and suspects were distributed to police.

On Wednesday, a frontline officer was patrolling the 100-block of Victoria Street when a suspect on a bike was observed on one of the three bikes reported stolen.

Kamloops RCMP say two black Giant E-bikes are still missing, and the investigation with the support of the Forensic Identification Services Unit in analyzing evidence collected.

“Although one person was arrested, it’s important to note the investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged yet,” Evelyn said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.