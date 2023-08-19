Barriere Heritage Society granted fund for McLure Wildfire travelling exhibit

Photo: Jill Hayward

The Barriere Heritage Society has been granted money to research and create a travelling exhibit to document the McLure wildfire that swept through the North Thompson community 20 years ago.

The Society was awarded a $1,500 Centennial Legacy Fund from the British Columbia Historical Federation to create the exhibit.

The fund allows the Barriere Heritage Society to acquire a digital recorder to conduct interviews with those who experienced the wildfire and print photos and maps for display.

The 2003 wildfire destroyed houses, countless trees, the Tolko sawmill — the community’s major employer — and altered the community and landscape.

The society said the exhibit will, “illustrate the fire’s force, its destruction and its legacies.”

The grant comes during the worst recorded wildfire season in B.C.

The Centennial Legacy Fund was created by the British Columbia Historical Federation, who say the fund aims to to aid research into B.C.’s stories, communities and diverse peoples.