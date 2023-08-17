After tense meeting, city will study feasibility of keeping Noble Creek system one more year

Photo: Kristen Holliday Kamloops council discusses the Noble Creek Irrigation System on Tuesday.

Users of the Noble Creek Irrigation System packed council chambers during a tense meeting on Tuesday, imploring council and City of Kamloops staff for more time to figure out how to keep water flowing to their farms.

Earlier this year, council voted to decommission the irrigation system following the end of the 2023 irrigation season in September — after hearing about 23 metres of North Thompson riverbank upstream from the intake was lost due to erosion, threatening the intake and the pump system.

At that time, council also adopted a $3.2 million decommissioning payment program to help the Noble Creek users secure their own irrigation systems.

However, the recently-formed Noble Creek Irrigation Society, made up of water users who want to secure long-term irrigation for the Westsyde area, sent a letter to council asking the city to keep operating the system through 2024, giving them time to explore options like securing new intakes or purchasing the existing system from the city.

Adam Woodward, of Woodward Cider Co. and Privato, told council farmers had no time to figure out how to irrigate their land for next year’s growing season or navigate water licensing and ministry approvals.

“It requires a lot more time — and that's what we're here today to do is to ask for more time,” Woodward said.

After hearing from system users and discussing the matter during Tuesday’s lengthy council meeting — a process that took about six hours — council decided the system will still eventually be decommissioned, but passed a number of motions intended to ease the transition and improve communication between the users and the city.

Coun. Bill Sarai put forward a motion asking staff to report back on the feasibility of operating the irrigation system into 2024. He said he wanted this to be done while the city starts the process of transferring its water license to the irrigation system customers.

“If there's water and the pumps can run — as long as they can run — and we're able to turn it on, then give them that opportunity to save their farms. That's all I'm asking,” Sarai said.

The Noble Creek area was placed under a local state of emergency during this year’s spring freshet so riprap could be placed protecting the shore — and the intake — from further bank erosion.

Greg Wightman, the city’s utility services manager, said the city doesn’t know if the province will allow the protective emergency works to remain.

“I need to make sure council understands even if we do get the approval to leave that riprap in there, the liability that the city will run through 2024 is immense — and all that liability will be upon us, including monitoring, which will have a cost in the report,” Wightman said.

Some Noble Creek users pointed out council had approved more than $1 million in funding in 2020 for erosion protection, asking why this wasn’t put in place at that time to protect the system.

Wightman said it isn’t the money that was the issue, but the provincial ministry of forests’ water management group which have withheld approvals from the city, noting there is a risk of creating negative impacts for upstream properties.

“It's not the money that's got us in this situation — it’s the inability to get the project permitted. And because of that, since 2020, we've lost 23 meters of bank out there and it's drastically changed the situation from December of 2020 when we presented to council,” Wightman said.

The city has said there’s no guarantee erosion protection will be effective next spring, and it will require the city to assume liability of potential failure — including damage to the environment and to downstream property owners.

Other councillors also expressed concern about the city’s liability and told Noble Creek water users in attendance that they had to weigh their responsibilities to make prudent decisions for the rest of the community as well.

Ultimately, council voted in favour of Sarai’s motion to bring back a report back to council regarding whether the Noble Creek irrigation system can be operated into 2024. Coun. Nancy Bepple was opposed.

Council also voted for a number of motions put forward by Coun. Katie Neustaeter, one of which which will see staff initiating the process to transfer the city’s water license to Noble Creek customers.

A letter will be sent from council to the ministry asking for a meeting and letting them know that the Noble Creek system will be decommissioned by December unless they allow the riprap to remain, outlining the consequences for users and risk to the city.

A task force will also be created made up of staff, provincial government representatives and the irrigation system users to help with the transition to decommissioning the system.

The correspondence from Noble Creek users and city staff report on the matter can be found linked in Tuesday's council agenda.