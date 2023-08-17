City waiting on data to determine what to do about water restrictions

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops says it’s waiting to receive data next week before deciding whether to ease up or tighten water restrictions aimed at reducing usage amid historically low river levels.

Temporary prohibitions on lawn sprinklers, vehicle washing and pressure washing were announced Aug. 3 when the provincial government upgraded the North and South Thompson basins to drought Level 5. The restrictions took effect on Monday, and so far city officials are noting strong compliance.

Greg Wightman, City of Kamloops utility services manager, told city council Tuesday night that the city is looking to reduce water use by 25 per cent.

“If we don't achieve that 25 per cent reduction, we may have to look at even more drastic measures because even at 25 we're not hitting the provinces ask right now of 30,” Wightman said.

“If by chance we see that, ‘Hey, these restrictions resulted in a 35 per cent reduction in water use,’ we might be able to relax some of the restrictions.”

Wightman told council the provincial government originally asked for a 30 to 50 per cent reduction in water use, but the city set their target at 25 per cent because they felt the demand was “impractical.”

The city will receive updated statistics Monday on water consumption. Officials will then be able to determine whether restrictions need to be relaxed or tightened.

Wightman told Castanet Kamloops that if the city is able to relax some of the restrictions, drip irrigation may be considered to water trees, shrubs and food crops.

“We will see next Monday what the first week of these restrictions has been able to accomplish,” he said.

The city moved from education to enforcement of the restrictions on Monday, when the restrictions took effect, and will now issue fines to those who violate them.

“So we will try education at first, it's only in situations where it's clear that education is not going to result in compliance, that we will go to enforcement,” Wightman said.

Residents are able to report anyone they see violating restrictions to the city’s community services division.

“I believe they've responded to about 40 calls here in the first few days of the restriction," Wightman said. "So we're certainly making it a priority."

Wightman said no violations tickets have been issued to this point.

"Presumably compliance was gained without needing enforcement," he said.

More information on water restrictions and how to report violations is available on the city’s website.