Kamloops Mounties arrest three, recover stolen vehicles

Photo: Castanet

Three people are facing multiple charges following a wide-ranging investigation by Kamloops Mounties that resulted in the recovery of three stolen vehicles.

The Kamloops RCMP detachment's crime reduction unit arrested two men and a woman on Aug. 10 in connection with a series of crimes, including a break and enter at a Heffley Creek store, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and offences related to failure to comply with release conditions.

“The arrests and subsequent charge approvals came following an investigation that led the Kamloops detachment CRU to a property in Barriere and to three suspects,” said RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley, head of the Kamloops detachment.

“With the assistance of frontline officers in Barriere and Kamloops, as well as support units, the CRU was able to take three suspects into custody and obtain a search warrant for a residence.”

Pelley said the search warrant led to the recovery of stolen property.

Multiple charges were sworn Monday in relation to the investigation.

Justice Nicara Lee McKay-Saul, 26, from Hope, was charged with theft of motor vehicle, two counts of possession of stolen property, break and enter and failure to comply with a release order.

McKay-Saul was released and a warrant has since been issued for her arrest.

Raymond Francis Thiffault, 32, was charged with theft of motor vehicle, four counts of failure to comply with a release order, two counts of possession of stolen property and break and enter.

Thiffault was also arrested on warrants from Chilliwack, and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance, slated for Thursday.

George Walter Saunders, 64, from Hope, was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, break and enter and breach of a court order.

Saunders has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance, slated for Tuesday.

“The progression of this investigation is in support of the CRU’s ongoing mandate and continued efforts to enforce and suppress crime in our local communities,” Pelley said.

Anyone with information related to the investigations are asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.