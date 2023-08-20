Provincial park sign impeding driver visibility has been altered

Photo: Ron Lines A provincial park sign has been raised a few feet to improve sight lines after residents who reported a number of close calls while driving in the area raised concerns with the provincial ministry.

Alterations have been made to a provincial park sign to improve driver visibility after nearby residents who frequently travel along Pinantan Pritchard Road raised concerns with provincial ministries.

Members of the rural communities had approached the provincial government in July and again in August to fix the placement of the sign, located at the entrance to Paul Lake Provincial Park.

Residents said people pulling out of the park didn’t have a clear view of traffic driving 80 km/h along Pinantan Pritchard Road, resulting in a number of close calls.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy told Castanet Kamloops in an email last week that the sign would be raised as of Friday, Aug. 18 to allow for clear sight lines.

The ministry said BC Parks met late in July with officials from the ministry of transportation and infrastructure to discuss highway visibility issues related to the sign.

“It was brought to our attention that due to the height of the existing sign, upon exiting the Paul Lake Provincial Park road, westbound traffic on the main access road was obstructed for higher clearance vehicles,” the email said.

“The determined solution was to raise the sign approximately two feet to allow clear sight lines for vehicles exiting the Paul Lake Provincial Park road.”

Area resident Ron Lines confirmed the sign has been altered, adding he hopes the change will be enough to ensure raised vehicles such as motor homes and buses have good visibility when navigating out of the provincial park.