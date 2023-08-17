Six-plus years in prison for Kamloops man who went on robbery spree

Photo: RCMP Xavier Sky Kalelest

A Kamloops man who went on a robbery spree last year has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Xavier Sky Kalelest, 26, was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to charges stemming from a week-long crime spree last June — two counts of robbery and one count of unlawfully possessing a loaded restricted firearm.

Court heard Kalelest walked into the Husky gas station on Columbia Street on June 8, 2022, just after 4:30 p.m. and flashed what appeared to be a handgun.

“He told the clerk to give him all the money,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

"The clerk gave the accused about $95. The accused said it wasn’t enough, so he gave him some coins as well and lottery tickets.”

Five days later, on June 13, 2022, Kalelest walked into the Canco gas station on Westsyde Road with a bandana covering his face.

“He took three bags of potato chips, took them to the counter and then told the clerk to give him whatever was in the till,” Varesi said.

"The accused put his hand under his shirt and made a gesture like he had an item.”

Kalelest was arrested a short time later after a Mountie saw him running through a yard off Westsyde Road.

He was on conditions at the time, having been arrested and released on June 7, 2022, after a travel trailer was stolen from a Kamloops RV dealer. In that instance, Kalelest had a .22-calibre bullet in his pocket and police found a loaded .22-calibre pistol in a shoulder bag he had been wearing.

Kalelest is already bound by a lifetime firearms prohibition following a 2018 conviction for unlawfully discharging a firearm. In that case, he was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Defence lawyer Sheldon Tate said Kalelest had a difficult upbringing which was impacted by his family’s past attending residential schools.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori went along with a joint submission for a sentence of six years and three months. Once Kalelest has been given credit for time served awaiting sentencing, he will have 56 months — a little more than four-and-a-half years — remaining on his sentence.

Hori also ordered Kalalest to undergo First Nations grief counselling while in prison.

Kalelest was also placed on another lifetime firearms ban and ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.