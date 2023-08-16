Wildfire burning south of Vavenby mapped at nearly 60 hectares

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A wildfire burning near Saskum Lake is estimated to be about 60 hectares in size.

A wildfire discovered Monday afternoon south of Vavenby has been mapped at nearly 60 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is located at North Saskum Lake, and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Kyla Preto, BCWS fire information officer, said the 58-hectare wildfire is receiving a modified response.

Instead of being immediately actioned and actively suppressed and controlled by crews, the wildfire is managed using different techniques to maximize ecological benefits of the fire while minimizing costs and damage.

“This response method is used when there is no immediate threat to values,” BCWS said.