Kamloops blanketed by smoke from two wildfires, including Rossmoore blaze

Photo: David Heyman

Kamloops is caught in the middle of smoke billowing from two wildfires, which left a hazy blanket over the city on Wednesday morning.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said the smoke is largely coming from the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, burning about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between Highway 5A and the Coquihalla Highway.

“Rossmoore — it had a pretty big column yesterday. So that definitely would have been pushing from the south up towards Kamloops,” said Tower.

“And then smoke was blowing as well from the other direction, in from the Chase area.”

Tower said the smoke from the east was likely coming from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, which saw some increased growth overnight.

According to BCWS, there was also slight growth on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire's south flank following increased winds. BCWS said the area is now a priority for heavy equipment, and there is a high likelihood of successfully containing the growth.

The increase in fire behaviour saw skimmers working the southern flank of the blaze yesterday.

"There was a few areas on the east as well that hadn't been active for quite some time, but were a bit more active yesterday," said Tower.

"There was pretty strong southwesterly winds, but nothing really of note to change."

Fire behaviour continues to remain low on the blaze’s north flank, with mop up and patrol operations being conducted in the area.

Small-scale hand ignitions will continue to be used going forward, following a large-scale aerial ignition on Monday that helped contain much of the fire.

The wildfire is currently mapped at 7,249 hectares in size, but Tower said this number should increase by at least a few hundred hectares once BCWS gets a better reading of the fire's updated perimeter following the planned ignitions.

The wildfire currently has 249 firefighters, 40 structure protection personnel, and 34 pieces of heavy equipment working the blaze.

There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Castanet is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire and will update this story as more information becomes available.