CSO arbitrator rules City of Kamloops broke collective agreement in CSO move

An arbitrator tasked with reviewing the City of Kamloops’ restructuring of its bylaws division determined the city violated its collective agreement with CUPE 900, the employee union, as it implemented the new community services structure.

However, in his written decision issued on Monday, arbitrator Andrew Sims agreed the city was within its rights to create a new structure for its bylaw division in the first place.

“The city believed it had the management right to reorganize. I have found, in a broad sense, that it had,” Sims wrote.

“The city believed as part of such a reorganization, it could impose new qualifications and requirements, and that existing provisions in the collective agreement, unless they made specific reference to surviving a reorganization, would not apply. I have found they are wrong in the breadth of that assumption.”

The arbitration award noted the city had a number of reasons to seek restructuring. Rising costs of policing and an RCMP officer shortage contributed to a move to use a “two-tiered policing” approach through the use of peace officers.

The report said like other cities, Kamloops was also increasingly dealing with the side effects of homelessness, resulting “in public pressure for more vigorous enforcement.”

As such, in 2018, the City of Kamloops announced it would eliminate two job classifications — bylaw enforcement and RCMP cells custodial officers — and replace them with the single community services officer classification.

CSOs would rotate through these positions, but would be required to have more training, qualifications and certificates than were previously necessary. This included a physical abilities testing requirement.

The city also said CSO’s would be working a new rotating shift schedule.

Over 30 employees were impacted by the changes. According to the document, the union sent affected employees a letter in August 2020, before posted a notice seeking applications for the new positions in October 2020.

“Applications were restricted to the 34 affected employees. The number of full-time positions to be filled was about 17-21, with the city intending to offer part-time or on-call positions should there be a surplus of applicants,” the report said.

Sims wrote employees had one-on-one meetings in November and December of that year “where they were given fixed options of positions available to them, with a short deadline to reply.”

According to the report, 17 employees were accepted into the CSO training opportunity position and seven eventually became CSOs, while one remains in the training position.

Seven people were put in other positions, while others resigned, retired or bid to other positions.

Sims said while he has found city violated the collective agreement in to the manner in which it chose to implement the new structure, he rejected the union’s stance that it had “an express contractual right” to resist the creation of a new position.

“Since this award rejects both parties’ principal arguments, it leaves most such issues outstanding, but with the added complication that the city has proceeded to implement its reorganization and has hired new individuals,” Sims concluded.

“Many of the incumbents have moved on in ways they might not otherwise have chosen. Yet others (now only seven) have settled into the full CSO position.”

Sims said the city and the union now need to negotiate a way forward, noting he can provide further direction if necessary.

“Some employees have moved on and will not wish to resume work with the city, others may wish to continue with employment. Any remedial measures will need to take into account the employee’s current choices,” he said.

In a statement, Ken Davis, CUPE Local 900 president, said the union’s concern continues to be the implementation process of the restructuring plan.

He said the next step is to find solutions to the outstanding collective agreement violations and a way forward for impacted employees.

“We believe that working together can produce better solutions to the challenges facing our community, and hope that we can build on our mutual goal of providing quality public services to Kamloops residents, businesses and visitors,” he said.

The City of Kamloops issued a statement saying it continues to support CSO’s with the training and resources they need to serve city residents, noting provincial officials have expressed “a keen interest” in the program.

The city said it will review the options provided, and will work with the union and individual employees on a way forward.

“By taking this arbitration decision into consideration and working together to move forward, we hope to continue to provide an exceptional example of the efficacy of the CSO model," the statement said.