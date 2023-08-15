Caution urged for boaters navigating South Thompson River amid low water levels

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is reminding boaters to use “extreme caution” while navigating the South Thompson River buoy system due to historic low water levels.

The TNRD, which is responsible for maintaining the buoy system along the South Thompson and Thompson rivers, said in a news release that due to the receding river, boaters may notice “sand bars and exceptionally low waters” in places they haven’t been seen before.

“The TNRD is closely monitoring the positions of navigation river buoys, and where needed, buoys are being repositioned due to receding waters,” the statement said.

The TNRD noted navigation buoys aren’t under continuous observation and might be damaged or dislocated at any time.

“As a result, boaters are asked to not rely solely on these aids for navigation, and to use local knowledge when possible,” the statement said.

More information on the navigation buoy system is available on the TNRD website.