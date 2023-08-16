City works with event organizers to save significant money on park repairs

Photo: Castanet

The city says it worked with Ribfest organizers to drastically reduce the cost of repairs to Riverside Park following this year's festival.

Jeff Putnam, parks and civic facilities manager, said the city made “significant changes” to this year’s Ribfest setup.

“When it started, we did experience a significant amount of turf damage and irrigation damage, and then there was also some damage to the trees,” said Putnam.

“We're really pleased with how the event setup has evolved, and now it's really minimal.”

Putnam said some years the repairs after large events cost in the ballpark of $30,000 to $50,000.

Last year, the repairs after Ribfest cost between $10,000 and $15,000, but Putnam said the work will run less than $5,000 this year.

Putnam said the turf isn’t impacted by foot traffic, noting the thousands of people that attend the bandshell area every night during music in the park.

“It's really just the heavy equipment for setup, takedown and then, generally food truck operations have the most impact on the turf,” he said.

The city said it worked with the event organizers to develop a site plan that would minimize the impact on trees and grass, such as placing food trucks in the heritage house parking lot.

“That worked really well because a lot of times there's a lot of spillage with food trucks,” Putnam said.

“In the past, we had experienced a lot of grease and lemonade and things like that, that fell onto the grass and destroyed the grass.”

Putnam said improvements to Riverside Park, such as flood mitigation work, created new asphalt and paved areas where heavy equipment was able to be placed.

An additional tree protection zone was also developed to keep root structures away from the heavy equipment.

“We're really pleased with how it turned out this year,” Putnam said.