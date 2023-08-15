Woman not allowed to board Kamloops transit bus while wearing crop top

Photo: CTV News Catie Alvarez says she was not allowed to board a BC Transit bus in Kamloops while wearing a crop top shirt.

A woman is speaking out after she was not allowed to board a Kamloops transit bus because of the crop top she was wearing.

Catie Alvarez said a Kamloops city bus driver refused to allow her onto a bus Friday morning because she was wearing a crop top, saying it was a health and safety issue to have her back exposed.

“I was so shocked that a woman was telling me that my shirt was inappropriate in 2023 when crop tops are literally worn every day and it’s 30-degree heat,” Alvarez told CTV News.

Alvarez, who lives in Vancouver, said she was only allowed onto the bus after putting on a jacket.

BC Transit’s clothing policy requires passengers to wear shoes, shirts and footwear, but doesn’t specify what this clothing has to look like.

“Our organization works hard to provide a respectful, safe and inclusive environment for everyone on our buses,” BC Transit said in a statement.

“We apologize to our customer for any harm this incident may have caused.”

BC Transit said it is investigating the incident.

— with files from CTV News