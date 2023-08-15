Planned ignitions on Rossmoore fire to be completed Tuesday, fire to be fully contained

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews are working Tuesday to complete a planned ignition that will completely surround a wildfire burning south of Kamloops.

The planned ignition on the southwest flank of the Rossmore Lake fire began on Monday and crews are working Tuesday to complete the job.

The 7,249-hectare blaze is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops city limits between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. It was discovered on July 21 in the Lac Le Jeune area.

Forrest Tower, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer, said there likely won’t be a need for another aerial ignition as crews complete the planned ignition by hand if conditions allow.

“The ignition was about 40 per cent done by heli, bu it seems like they were able to finish pretty much the rest of it by hand afterwards and overnight into the morning,” said Tower.

“They'll probably still be hand lighting some of it to just make sure that it actually got right to the guards that we want to get to — that probably will occur the rest of today.”

The southwest corner, where the planned ignitions are occurring, is the last piece of unconfined line and will be the primary focus for aerial and ground crews the next few days.

“It's more just kind of cleanup, to make everything burn nicely right to the guard, rather than kind of like a large scale reduction in fuels,” said Tower.

“Once it burns to the guard, then that's kind of like the last piece we would need on that fire for containment around the fire. Then everything is pretty much guarded.”

Tower said smoke may be visible to Kamloops and surrounding communities, but will likely be far less intense than smoke observed Monday.

According to BCWS, mop-up, patrols and extinguishment operations will be occurring along much of the fire’s perimeter.

Crews are reportedly using direct attack to achieve complete extinguishment on the fire’s northeast flank on either side of the pipeline.

Structure protection crews are maintaining a mass water delivery system in Lac Le Jeune, and are conducting tactical patrols during both the day and night.

Despite hot and dry conditions, Tower said there isn’t an expectation of growth on the fire’s perimeter.

However, Tower said the fire will likely be mapped at a larger size later today due to due to the planned ignitions.

The wildfire currently has 249 firefighters, 40 structure protection personnel, and 34 pieces of heavy equipment working the blaze. There are 15 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Rossmoore, the Lower East Adams Lake and Bush Creek East wildfire.

Castanet is monitoring the Rossmoore Lake wildfire and will update this story if more information becomes available.