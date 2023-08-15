Fire near Highway 5A outside Merritt now being held by BCWS crews

A three-hectare wildfire just outside Merritt along Highway 5A is now being held by BC Wildfire Service crews.

The blaze was discovered Monday evening just before 7 p.m. and saw BCWS firefighters, helicopters and Merritt Fire Rescue crews respond.

BCWS said a crew has been assigned to the blaze and will be patrolling the area now that the fire is being held.

The fire was highly visible from Highway 5A and Merritt, but BCWS says it is not threatening the highway or the community.

According to BCWS, the blaze is believed to be human caused.